2020 Spring/Summer Internship

If you’ve ever wanted to know what life is like at a boutique creative marketing agency, this is your chance. little word studio is hiring an intern for Spring/Summer and the position is 100% digital, 100% work from home. You’ll learn about content marketing, budgets, invoicing (yay), client relations and how to send GIFs on Slack (if you aren’t proficient at that already). little word studio clients span several industries, including: real estate, coffee/drink, tech/startups and more.

Expect to:

Gain valuable work experience (no getting coffee with this internship)

Get an edge on the job market

Decide if marketing and copywriting is the right career path for you

Acquire networking opportunities to “meet” some of the nation’s most influential business leaders

Apply classroom knowledge to real-world situations

Improve your writing skills

Internship Responsibilities:

Be the first point of contact for incoming inquiries

Assist with client projects

Prepare and organize client deliverables for upcoming meetings

Create and manage content for little word studio social media sites

Write and publish (1) blog post per month on the company website

Be proficient with: Canva, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Slack, Notion, Google Drive (Adobe Creative Suite is a plus)

To apply for the internship please submit a cover letter and resume to hello@littlewordstudio.com. Your cover letter may include the following:

The courses you are currently taking that can help you succeed in this internship

The time line you are looking to intern

How many hours you are available for this internship

Thanks!