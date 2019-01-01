To understand my mom, you’d probably have to meet her. Really, I wish you could. The next best thing is to understand the legacy she left behind, which I carry on through fundraising efforts with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and specifically, its Orange County chapter – CFF OC.

My mom was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis her freshman year of college and lived until she was 60, a huge testament to the power of modern medicine, advanced research and unending love.

Most of the money I raise happens during one event – Winter Bar Crawl for a Cause – that takes place each February on Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach. It’s a fun day of specialty cocktails, free food, thousands of dollars in prizes and live entertainment. Most importantly, it’s a chance to get together with more than 150 people who want to give back to this incredible cause – helping cure cystic fibrosis and helping those who live with the disease add more tomorrows.

The crawl is something of an annual tradition now in Newport Beach, and we’ve garnered headlines for it in the Los Angeles Times, Newport Beach Magazine, Greer’s OC and more. Since its start, the crawl has raised more than $10,000 for the Orange County chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and CFF OC is now the official charity of little word studio … and always will be.

As for me, I’m on the volunteer board for several other CFF OC events throughout the year, and give my time and resources to the Orange County organization whenever I can. If you’d like to talk about how you can give or get involved, no matter where in the world you may be, please send me an email. I’d love to chat.

For more about my mom’s story, you can read the narrative I wrote about her life HERE, which WordPress was kind enough to feature. (Thanks to the amazing team at WordPress for sharing her tale with tens of thousands across the globe.)

At the end of the day, my mom is the reason why I do what I do and why I want to give so much in the first place. Because after the final raffle prize is awarded during the bar crawl and the last note by the band is sung, I just want to make her proud. And maybe change the world a little bit, too.

This one’s for you, mom.

Founder/CEO, little word studio