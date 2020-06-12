little word studio Releases Free Lead Generation Guide to Help Small Businesses Navigate COVID-19 Challenges

Newport Beach-based content marketing agency adds to its collection of custom small business resources with latest guide

Newport Beach, Calif. (Jun. 12, 2020) – little word studio, a Newport-Beach based content marketing agency servicing clients across the globe, today released its newest small business guide – the little word studio Lead Generation Guide – to help small businesses increase sales amid the complexities created by the COVID-19 crisis.

“The phrase ‘we’re all in this together’ is meaningless until we really act on it,” said Melissa Kandel, founder and CEO of little word studio, and author of the Lead Generation Guide. “I created this guide to assist small business owners worldwide who are struggling right now; it’s a practical handbook they can leverage, filled with the proven tactics I’ve implemented these past few weeks to successfully create new sales and generate growth.”

The guide is available for download here.

This latest guide joins a compendium of three others, which have been downloaded by thousands and shared by prominent leadership groups like the Female Founder Collective, a network of female-founded businesses created by fashion mogul Rebecca Minkoff.

As part of an ongoing effort to assist small business, in April, little word studio launched #SmallBizStudio, an online hub of tools, reading materials and strategies that is regularly updated with fresh content. little word studio’s collection of coronavirus-centered free business resources includes:

As Kandel wrote in the Lead Generation Guide, it’s important for business owners to remain optimistic about their ability to conquer present difficulties. “Belief isn’t easy, believe me,” she says. “Thankfully, I’ve done the heavy lifting for you, so please go forward with confidence. Take my grind and make it your gold.”

—

