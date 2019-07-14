Pipeline to a Cure

I’ve learned a lot by giving back. I’ve learned there’s happiness in selflessness and that even one person with a will to create change really and truly can. (I’m not referring to myself, although I hope to one day be such a catalyst for charitable revolution. I refer instead to Judy Burlingham, chairman of Pipeline to a Cure, an event dreamed up by Judy and a few friends, who years ago imagined a “magical night” to save lives by the sea.)⁣

⁣I took this sunset photo on an electric February at dusk, and it was auctioned off during last night’s Pipeline to a Cure, Judy’s now-famous annual charity event held in Huntington Beach. Every year in mid-July, surfers, ocean enthusiasts and locals gather by the beach to raise money for a cure. Pipeline generates upwards of $500,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and brings awareness on a scale no dollar amount can contain. ⁣

Since inception, Pipeline has raised more than $3.5 million for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and is attended by surf legends and legendary celebrities alike. At my table alone, I sat with four-time Olympic gold medalist Jason Lezak and Olympic gold medal swimmer Kaitlin Shea Sandeno. Next to us was big wave surfer Dave Kalama and his son, Austin. Greenday drummer Tré Cool ate his surf ‘n’ turf a few tables away. (The list goes on.)⁣

To connect the dots, the the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the official charity for little word studio and if you want to read why, click here.

P.S. In the spirit of continual learning, did you know surfing is a proven treatment for cystic fibrosis? Many scientists believe inhaling concentrated salt water (hypertonic saline) mist provides benefits to adults and children suffering from CF. In one study, a group of Australian doctors observed that young surfers with cystic fibrosis had significantly healthier lungs. The treatment has been called the “saltwater breakthrough” and Pipeline to a Cure was built around the symbiosis between CF patients and the salty ocean water that helps them breathe.