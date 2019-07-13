Recharged in San Diego

Yesterday morning, I drank two cups of coffee and rode the train to San Diego. The frothy ocean views and muted seascape I’ll save for another more literary post but sitting on the train, watching the ocean curl below mottled-gray clouds, I felt like a detective on a civilized coastal adventure.

I was actually on an adventure, so it fits. I made the trip in part to announce that starting soon, l’ll have a regular feature on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ awesome podcast, The Agent Edge. (Some background: California Properties is a 3,000-agent brokerage spanning the Central Coast to San Diego with nearly 60 offices. The Agent Edge is a podcast moderated by @asksamguillen, showcasing amazing agents across the Golden State.) For my series, I’ll be talking about writing, storytelling and the intersection of content, creativity and commerce. The segment doesn’t have a name yet—On the Marketing? Writing Edge? In Other Words? Suggestions in the comments section below are welcome. 👇