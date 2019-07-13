Recharged in San Diego
Yesterday morning, I drank two cups of coffee and rode the train to San Diego. The frothy ocean views and muted seascape I’ll save for another more literary post but sitting on the train, watching the ocean curl below mottled-gray clouds, I felt like a detective on a civilized coastal adventure.
I was actually on an adventure, so it fits. I made the trip in part to announce that starting soon, l’ll have a regular feature on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ awesome podcast, The Agent Edge. (Some background: California Properties is a 3,000-agent brokerage spanning the Central Coast to San Diego with nearly 60 offices. The Agent Edge is a podcast moderated by @asksamguillen, showcasing amazing agents across the Golden State.) For my series, I’ll be talking about writing, storytelling and the intersection of content, creativity and commerce. The segment doesn’t have a name yet—On the Marketing? Writing Edge? In Other Words? Suggestions in the comments section below are welcome. 👇
But this isn’t about me. This is about YOU. The bigger reason for the trip was to attend the #TechSummit (thanks for the invite, Sam), a four-hour mastermind, which included a Power Digital panel featuring CEO Grayson Lafrenz and his super smart team.
“The feed has become much more competitive, so you have to be all in,” Lafrenz said, talking about the commitment it takes to grow social media channels and have them effectively work for your business. Lafrenz also urged the audience to simplify. He explained: “Focus on one platform at a time and do that one thing really well.”
Next, top agents took to high-top chairs and spoke candidly about the the apps they use (Slack, Salesforce, AI-powered systems) and how technology can augment high-quality client service.
“Tech is your business card,” said Phil Missig, a catchy, on-point idea that received collective nods and “mmhm”s throughout the room.
It’s true. Tech, like the train I rode with faux inspector flair, is the vehicle and never the destination. You’re the destination, the place where someone somewhere needs to travel. Posting on Instagram is simply laying the digital tracks to lead that person home.
P.S. Got a bit inspired pre-meeting with a walk through Fletcher Cove Park and the Cedros Avenue Design District. Here are some quick photos I snapped on my phone (in addition to the one featured above):
SelmaJuly 14, 2019
“It’s true. Tech, like the train I rode with faux inspector flair, is the vehicle and never the destination. You’re the destination, the place where someone somewhere needs to travel. Posting on Instagram is simply laying the digital tracks to lead that person home.”— your words. Insightful.
And congrats on your achievements. Here’s looking at you. Wow. Wooooow! Selma.