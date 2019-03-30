New Logo, Who Dis?

Keen eyes might notice a new logo on our site and socials. With all the new things happening at the company, (stay tuned) a new logo was in order. If you’re interested to learn more about the design, here’s the scoop:

🎨 Color

The color is based on the logo of my former company, though far from an exact match. I’ve always gravitated toward warm reds and coffee-colored tones. This one feels inviting and open without being too dark or harsh.

🖌 Font

The font is called “Glacial Indifference” and leans heavily on its Bauhaus roots, a school of design hailed as the inspiration for the clean lines and pragmatism of iconic brands like Apple and Ikea. Bauhaus focuses on bold, minimalistic tendencies of design and finds its heart in straightforward simplicity, which I believe to be at the core of effective storytelling.

🔴 The Circle

I’ve long felt a tug toward Japanese (and Buddhist) philosophies and though this circle is perfectly round, the shape is inspired by ensō, which in Zen is a hand-drawn, imperfect circle meant to symbolize a moment in time when the mind is free and the body creates at will. The ensō symbolizes enlightenment, strength, elegance, the universe, and mu (the void). It embodies the traditional minimalism of classic Japanese aesthetics and is also a subtle wink to my favorite author, Haruki Murakami, perhaps one of the most famous Japanese writers, ever.

〰️ The Small “lws”

Lowercase has sort of been my brand thing for a while now but the font used for the small “lws” is also the same accent font found in my very first magazine, published December 2018 (West Oceanfront). Had to get in a California/Newport Beach reference! I placed the letters off-center because let’s be real … who is perfectly balanced these days? It’s all about finding the joy of living a life on the edge.

Anyway, what do you think? Yay? Like? Eh? 🤷🏻‍♀️ Either way, it’s sticking around. More about that new stuff soon …