Hello, friends. I apologize for the hiatus. Sometimes you have to step back to move forward. You listen to your breathing like the yogi you sometimes pretend to be, take walks on the beach in the light of a waning sun. You read good books, you read bad books, you watch cheesy Hallmark holiday movies, browse the backs of cereal boxes and fill out the puzzles in the newspaper. You figure it out until you’re ready.

I’m ready.

