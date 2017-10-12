California Wild Fires: How You Can Help

As you read these words, Northern California is suffering from the worst wild fire in the state’s history. So what can you do–yes you in the townhouse in Manhattan, the mountain lodge in Breckenridge, the flat in London–to help? And will it really make a difference? Related: I’m a firm believer that a small contribution is far better than no contribution at all.

Today I became aware of an initiative by the San Francisco-based artists behind 3 Fish Studios (Annie Galvin and Eric Rewitzer) to donate 100% of all proceeds from archival prints sold today and tomorrow to relief efforts for those devastated by the wild fires in Northern California. (Thanks for the tip, David Pell, managing editor, the internet.) You can view all the prints HERE.

Also, here’s a sample of the studio’s super rad art:

Doodle 204. I did a pair of pedantic owls last year, and here's another one. #365anniedoodles A post shared by 3 Fish Studios (@3fishstudios) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Doodle 201. Cat Halloween. #365anniedoodles A post shared by 3 Fish Studios (@3fishstudios) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Doodle 199. The bad influence. #365anniedoodles A post shared by 3 Fish Studios (@3fishstudios) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

New cut! #californiathriving A post shared by 3 Fish Studios (@3fishstudios) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

So, if you’ve been watching the news with horror, viewing the Apocolyptic-like images of burned neighborhoods in Sonoma and Napa Valley with grief, then consider buying one of 3 Fish Studios’ beautiful prints and showing those whose world has turned to fire and ash that they are not alone.