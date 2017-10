Hi everyone. Just checking in during what has turned out to be a very busy weekend. I’m off to cover the Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival soon but I wanted to share some photos from yesterday. I sat at the Newport Beach Dog Beach with Austy and snapped a few photos of the Huntington Beach Airshow. Here are a few I thought you might enjoy …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Tumblr

Google

Email

Like this: Like Loading...