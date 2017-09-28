Newport Beach Wine and Food Festival 2017: What to Expect

In case you were wondering, the dinner at Nobu with Chef Nobu is sold out. (Is anyone surprised?) Luckily, the Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival, which graces that grassy spot between the Newport Beach Civic Center and its modern-chic library, has dozens of events happening all weekend.

I was lucky enough to attend as official media last year, (adventures were all documented in this blog post), which was when I realized they give everyone a free glass upon arrival and you can then wear that glass around your neck via a handy necklace ribbon thing like some chalice of wine-filled glory. Hilarious jokes aside, it’s one of the most anticipated and sophisticated festivals of the season, and I’ll be back with my media pass to cover the action. If you were wondering exactly how you can participate in the culinary and oenophilic goodness, I’ve got you covered.

(P.S. Go HERE for tickets.)

First, the schedule:

On Friday …

6-10 p.m. – A Taste of Provence – Five Course Tasting Wine Paired Menu With Champagne and Cocktail Reception by Moet Hennessy, hosted by Michael Jordan MS and featuring Hubert Keller, Yvon Goetz, Jean-Pierre Dubray and Rainer Schwarz.

6 – 10 p.m. – Waterline Newport Beach Top Chef Women All Stars Dinner, featuring Brooke Williamson, Shirley Chung, Rachel Haggstrom and Casey Thompson.

On Saturday …

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – VIP Meet & Greet, Wusthof demo, Chef demo, Early Grand Tasting Entrance and more. Hosted by Hubert Keller and featuring Brooke Williamson, Shirley Chung, Casey Thompson and Michael Jordan MS. 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – Top Chef Masters and Duke Spirit Demo featuring Lorena Garcia, Art Smith & Chris Radomski, hosted by Hubert Keller. 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Chase Private Client VIP Lounge Wine Tasting & Meet & Greet with Hubert Keller and Michael Jordan MS.

4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Top Chef and ABC’s The Taste Winning Mentor with Brian Malarkey, hosted by Daniella Malfitano. 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. – Havana Nights After Party with cuisine from CHICA in The Venetian Las Vegas, hosted Lorena Garcia, Art Smith and Rick Moonen with special guests Brooke Williamson, Richard Blais, Casey Thompson, Hubert Keller, Shirley Chung, Amar Santana, Katsuji Tanabe, Thomas Price MS, Nick Hetzel MS and Reggie Narito MS.

On Sunday …

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – VIP Top Chef All Stars Winner Meet & Greet, Wusthof demo, Chef demo, Book Signing, Early Grand Tasting Entrance For the Day. Hosted by Jamie Gwen and featuring Richard Blais and Nick Hetzel MS. 3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Top Chefs Demo hosted by Daniella Malfitano, featuring Amar Santana and Katsuji Tanabe.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Chase Private Client VIP Lounge Wine Tasting and Meet & Greet with Fabio Viviani. 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – Top Chef demo hosted by Daniella Malfitano, featuring Fabio Viviani.

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Dinner at Nobu Newport: A five-course tasting menu paired with Moët Hennessy hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Nick Hetzel MS.