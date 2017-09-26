Sick Soup Cures All

In case you’ve been wondering about the radio silence from me, I currently have the flu. Aches, fever, chills, gang’s all here! Anyway, I posted last flu season about an amazing soup I make whenever I’m feeling sick (or just feeling like I need something healthy and hearty) so I’m reposting it again in case this change of season has caught you by surprise, too. P.S. Another cure for the flu? Binge watching Fuller House. But I digress …

SICK SOUP

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

1/4 c. cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil

6 medium carrots – peeled and diced

– peeled and diced 1 sweet yellow onion – sliced lengthwise

– sliced lengthwise 12 cloves of garlic – rough chopped

– rough chopped 1 head of green cabbage – chopped into thin slices

– chopped into thin slices 2 jalapeños – 1 red, 1 green, sliced

– 1 red, 1 green, sliced Optional: sliced shiitake mushrooms

6 cups of water

a handful of dill – rough chopped

– rough chopped Salt and pepper – to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large soup pot, melt the butter and heat up the olive oil. Add the carrots and onions, keeping the heat on medium. Allow to cook until the onions turn translucent and the carrots get slightly charred around their edges. Add 6 cloves of garlic. Stir until you can smell the garlic aroma then add the jalapeños. (You can add the mushrooms if you’d like at this point.) Once the jalapeños have a slight char, add the cabbage and stir to combine. (You may need to add a bit of olive oil at this point to keep the cabbage cooking.) Pour in the water and turn up the heat on your stove to allow the soup to boil. Once the soup comes to a boil, turn down the burner to simmer. Simmer the soup for 1 hour (the cabbage should turn translucent) then add the dill and salt + pepper to taste. ENJOY!

And if you are feeling yuck as you read this post, sending well wishes you way from one flu-ie to the next.