Sabrina the Teenage Witch is Next Archie Comics’ Character on TV

The last I recall, Archie Comics weren’t cool. I used to receive a stack of them from a since-departed comic store every Tuesday afternoon I spent at sleep away camp, a conspicuous package colored light brown and labeled simply: “books.”

Now, Archie is the hotter than any red-headed, girl-crazy goof has a right to be and with the success of the CW’s Archie-inspired drama, Riverdale, yet another character is set to grace TV screens soon. Sabrina the Teenage Witch, made famous in the 90s by Melissa Joan Hart, is being reinvented as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a chilling take on a once-bubbly enchantress.

Described as Rosemary’s Baby meets The Exorcist, this latest adaptation will revel in the horrific, the dark, the supernatural and of course, the twistedly magical. Sabrina struggles with her identity—is she a witch or is she a human?—and fights off the evil threatening her, her family and the humans she so deeply loves. No, this isn’t the laugh-track sitcom we saw Hart warble through years before. It’s also far from the neon-painted comic strips I shyly flipped through in my youth.

The pilot for Sabrina was written by Aguirre-Sacasa, who also scripted the first Riverdale episode, and Lee Toland, also director of Riverdale.