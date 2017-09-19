Bon Appétit Thinks Millennials Spend $96 Billion on Food (And They’re Probably Right)

We’ve all had those nights when our eyelids droop heavily, fingers sluggish across backlit keyboards and yet, work must get done, we must say awake. Except for most of us, these wakeful nights don’t include 2.9 million people ready to meme our very next word. Such was the fate of one sleep-deprived Bon Appétit editor who at 1 a.m. sent a tweet so ridiculous, it might actually be brilliant.

The average millennial spends $96 billion on food. Here's how we break it down https://t.co/VoUan99Tbq pic.twitter.com/nYr7c2Yfan — Bon Appétit (@bonappetit) September 18, 2017

Of course, once sent, the internet was quick and feisty. And now, the very best reactions to this digital inanity, which to be honest is completely accurate because everyone knows organic avocados at Whole Foods are $16 million a piece:

I think they meant the average millenial spends $96 billion PER YEAR — Bradd Libby (@bradd_libby) September 18, 2017

I need to be friends with these average millennials that have $96billion to spend on food — aileen™ (@aileen206) September 18, 2017

Math #Fail

Apparently all the copywriters at @Bonappetit were out to lunch that day pic.twitter.com/EQPZgxUuKG — Mia Resists (@MuseOverMia) September 18, 2017

I just wanna know what the HELL they've been eating… — Russian Agent Bunny (@evil_bun_bun) September 18, 2017

The tweet has since been shrugged off with a “too much coffee last night” explanation but anything that can spawn such sharply crafted responses and also a mathematics-loving raccoon is probably no mistake.