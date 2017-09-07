You Might Not Know This About Surf Competitions …

The casual observer of surf competitions might think they reflect the same “anything goes,” attitude of the surfers who compete among them. Let the ocean do as she’ll do and assess the wave-riders on their ability to navigate her capriciousness, right?

Wrong.

Today, the World Surf League (WSL) announced it officially called lay day on the Swatch Pro and Hurley Pro competitions happening now through mid-September at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, Calif. The halt is due to “inconsistency in the lineup” and a decrease in swell size,” according to Jessi Miley-Dyer, WSL Deputy Commissioner.

Here’s how Surfline describes the ocean for the tail end of this week:

Fading and smaller/small SSW swell mix prevails Thursday to Friday, as NW swell mix picks up some with peaky and broken up surf expected for Lowers. A small, new SSW swell will pulse in through the weekend as the NW swell mix fades.

Officials will determine tomorrow if the competition will resume, as scheduled, at 7:30 a.m.

