My Secret Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Revealed

Back when I lived in New York, there was a particular chocolate chip cookie recipe that was asked for at every birthday party and half-birthday party and fake birthday party there ever was. The recipe had been mine alone, as everyone knew, and “Melissa’s Cookies” were perfected over years of burned cookie edges, too-melted chocolate and raw-dough centers. Once I figured out the proportions, every batch turned out undeniably delicious.

I’d forgotten about my famous cookies until tonight, walking back from the gym with phone in hand, when a particular post on Insta by singer/reality TV star Jessie James Decker caught my eye and brought me charging back to those sweet NYC nights, setting out a plate of cookies on a Saturday as my friends all rushed over, screaming in atonal unison, “COOKIES!”

Ok y'all I made so many cookies I'm scared and now there’s only like 4 left, but I am ready for the premiere of @ericandjessie on @eentertainment tonight!!! 🍪 Share your pics with #CookiEPremiere tonight so I can see 😍 A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Here’s the recipe …

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose unbleached flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

3/4 cup LIGHT brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

2 sticks unsalted butter

3 large eggs

1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla extract

2 cups semi-sweet (organic!) chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 375F

Sift the flour, baking soda and salt together and place in medium sized bowl.

Melt butter until it is very soft, about 1.5 minutes in my microwave.

Put softened butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar in large bowl. Mix until it becomes a light brown color and is thoroughly combined, (almost fluffy texture, this will take a while so be patient!)

Crack open 1 egg and beat lightly. Add 1 tablespoon plus 3/4 tablespoon to sugar-butter mixture. Mix. Add eggs one at a time until combined.

Add vanilla extract and mix until combined. Add flour mixture slowly, a little at a time, until it is combined in large bowl with sugar and butter and forms a dough.

Stir in chocolate chips until combined evenly throughout.

Butter or line a large cookie sheet with wax paper. Using an ice cream scoop (so that all cookies are the same size) scoop balls of dough onto sheet, leaving about 2 inches around each one to expand in oven (trust me you will need to make this in batches…)

Cook 11 minutes or until tops are just starting to turn golden brown.

Allow to cool and consume hungrily!