travel

Catalina In Progress

By melissa kandel
2 Comments on Catalina In Progress

Currently making my way through Catalina Island, navigating the unexpected crowds, eating too-salty halibut, experiencing vistas of aquamarine waters broken by small pebbles along the shore. The beaches, as I’ve seen them, are small slivers of sand, hardly wide enough for lounging but people here seem to do it anyway, packed in like sardines broiling in their sunscreen and sweat.

Today, as it was yesterday, the island scene is dotted by thousands of cruise-ship tourists. They travel to Catalina on tenders that shuttle them off their massive cruise ship, which is docked by the harbor like a looming, Carnival-painted shadow of encroaching commercialism and the demise of indigenous charm.

I’ll write more about the trip soon, once thoughts collect more solidly in my mind, but for now, a few photos …

Hanging in Catalina

A post shared by little word studio (@littlewordstudio) on

#eeeeeats

A post shared by little word studio (@littlewordstudio) on

Morning coffee views ☕️

A post shared by little word studio (@littlewordstudio) on

Tags:

Published by melissa kandel

2 comments

  1. Love those photos. Looks like Richardâs boat in one of the photos. Glad you are out there having fun. Who with? Letâs talk one day in the future.

    Betty Lucas Director, EyeCare America American Academy of Ophthalmology 655 Beach Street San Francisco, CA 94109 O: +1 415.447.0381 blucas@aao.org aao.org

    CONFIDENTIALITY NOTICE: This email and attachments contain material for the exclusive use by the intended recipient and may contain confidential information that is protected from use or disclosure under applicable law. If you are not the intended recipient, please notify the sender and delete the original message and attachments without making copies.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s