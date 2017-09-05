Catalina In Progress

Currently making my way through Catalina Island, navigating the unexpected crowds, eating too-salty halibut, experiencing vistas of aquamarine waters broken by small pebbles along the shore. The beaches, as I’ve seen them, are small slivers of sand, hardly wide enough for lounging but people here seem to do it anyway, packed in like sardines broiling in their sunscreen and sweat.

Today, as it was yesterday, the island scene is dotted by thousands of cruise-ship tourists. They travel to Catalina on tenders that shuttle them off their massive cruise ship, which is docked by the harbor like a looming, Carnival-painted shadow of encroaching commercialism and the demise of indigenous charm.

I’ll write more about the trip soon, once thoughts collect more solidly in my mind, but for now, a few photos …

