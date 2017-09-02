True Detective Season 3 Plot Revealed

After a stunningly macabre Season 1 and less-than-stellar Season 2, here’s hoping Season 3 of True Detective brings the grit. HBO officially green-lit the season last week, which stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight). Jeremy Saulnier (The Green Room) will direct, alongside True Detective writer, Nic Pizzolatto, who came under fire and then was vindicated for potentially plagiarizing the first installment in the crime compendium.

Season 2, with Vince Vaughn, Collin Farrell and Rachel McAdams in lead roles, did no real justice to affirm his original writing abilities—even Rolling Stone asked, “What went wrong?—so viewers are quietly seeking a “third time’s a charm”-type scenario in this latest installment.

True Detective, Season 3 takes place in the heart of the Ozarks, where a decades-long mystery plays out over three time periods. Ali plays Wayne Hays, a state police detective who hails from Northwest Arkansas.

With the exception of co-writer David Milch, the entire tale is penned by Pizzolatto alone. “I’m tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy,” Pizzolatto said. “I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we’re all very excited to tell this story.”

And to that I add, we’re all very excited to watch it so please, please, please, Nic, make this good.