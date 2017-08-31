South Park Season 21 Is a Go

If you’re doing anything Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m., cancel your plans because that’s exactly when season 21 of South Park will drop on Comedy Central.

This year in South Park, expect less politics more inappropriate elementary school shenanigans, at least according to Co-creator Trey Parker. In a June interview with the L.A. Times, Parker lamented turning South Park into an SNL-style satire last season and called it “boring.”

“We weren’t ever really that show,” he said in the article. “We would do an entire season and there would be one moment that played off something that just happened and people would go, ‘South Park is the show that does that,’ and that’s just not true.”

Parker added of the Peabody® and five-time Emmy® Award-winning show: “This season I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters, because to me that’s the bread and butter of ‘South Park’: kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous.”

South Park, season 21, premieres Sept. 13, 10 p.m. PT/ET. Here’s the official preview …