The Bridesmaids Are Back: Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Join Forces in New Comedy

By melissa kandel
We all could use a little more Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy in our lives, and STXfilms agrees.

The studio will release The Happytime Murders, a new comedy starring the duo, set in the dregs of Los Angeles and involving a crime-fighting puppet. (Say no more, I’m in.)

The Happytime Murders finds two rival detectives—McCarthy and a puppet—forced to work together when the cast of popular puppet show, The Happytime Gang, becomes the target for a stream of brutal murders.  With a dark, film-noir L.A. as their backdrop, the two will fight crime—and each other—in pursuit of a deadly puppet killer.

The cast of Bridesmaids // Wendi McLendon-Covey; Rose Byrne; Kristen Wiig; Melissa McCarthy; Maya Rudolph; and Ellie Kemper.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Rudolph and McCarthy are teaming up on the big screen; they took a star turn in Bridesmaids, which grossed an insanely deserved $288.3 million worldwide. McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, who played that surly but sexual air marshall in the 2011 hit, will also produce the film along with McCarthy under their One the Day Productions banner.

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy // The Hollywood Reporter

Brian Henson, in conjunction with Jim Henson Company’s Henson Alternative, will direct the flick. Notably, the Henson Company has been trying to get this movie off the ground since 2008.  Jamie Foxx was previously attached to the lead role but McCarthy is now inked to play the lead.

