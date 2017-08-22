Jennifer Lawrence Drinks Wine & Wants to Hang for a Cause

Jennifer Lawrence is officially the best friend you never knew you had but secretly always wanted, so thank goodness she’s yours now! In a new video for Omaze.com, the Oscar winner adorably promotes a charity contest, which will see one lucky winner getting to drink a whole bunch of wine with her in California’s grape-twined vineyards.

As Jen says, you’ll discuss normal things during the hang, like how little you both know about wine (but how great you can fake it) and also the inscrutability of your respective exes. In case you were wondering, yes that guy who ghosted you after one Bumble date at a shady Thai restaurant is just as terrible as Coldplay front man Chris Martin. Probably.

For the video, Lawrence reads reviews aloud and tries to decipher whether they’re wine descriptions—”full bodied,” “majestic”—praise describing her award-winning roles, or trash talk for the plot-hole-punched, defunct cinematic wreck that was Passengers the movie.

Watch the A-lister deliver a nuanced appearance tinged with the unmistakable comedic stylings of gal pal Amy Schumer and Lawrence’s signature, unchecked magnetism, all while wearing an oh-so-casual but cool summer-white tank …