How I Met Your Father (Might Be) Coming to TV

WHAT. Today Deadline reported a newly hatched How I Met Your Father is alive and very possibly, potentially happening, with FX’s You’re The Worst writer, Alison Bennett, putting words to the prospective sitcom. Bennett’s credits include writer-producer on Comedy Central’s Idiotsitter and Hulu’s The Awesomes.

“We’re always on the lookout for fresh, new voices and Alison’s work on You’re the Worst has been incredible,” said 20th TV President of Creative Affairs Jonathan Davis, when speaking of the deal to have Bennett pen the series. “She is completely original, hilariously funny and a big, big talent.”

Although not so fast, How I Met Your Mother fans, this baby’s being written on spec with no network currently lined up to air the project. Also, ha what an ironic twist to have no parent network attached!

Fox Chairman Dana Walden called the show “one that’s being slow cooked,” hinting at the possibility this is a may-or-may-not gig. “If it’s the right idea, the right execution, we’ll take that,” Walden explained.

In other words, this sitcom is going to be legend … wait for it … Oh, just keep waiting because we still don’t know much about what it’s going to be.

