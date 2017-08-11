‘The Munsters’ Reboot From Jill Kargman & Seth Meyers is ON

Herman Munster is the man of my dreams and always has been since for as far back as I can remember. I recall little me, in cotton, strawberry-patterned pyjamas, watching The Munsters before bed, dipping my carob cookie into my goat’s milk, (my family was super healthy) and thinking Herman was just the coolest guy on 1313 Mockingbird Lane. You could imagine my elation when today, NBC announced the network will be resurrecting the iconic 1960s comedy. Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out creator) will script the show and former SNL Alum Seth Meyers joins the creative team as executive producer.

Some things have changed since the ‘60s, and new Munsters are no longer Mockingbird Heights, CA residents (the fictional suburb that housed their dreamy, maniacal home); now, the Munsters clan lives in hipster Brooklyn and are struggling to fit in. (Aren’t we all?)

True TV buffs will know this isn’t NBC’s first foray into Munsters-land. Years before, on Halloween 2012, Mockingbird Lane aired, starring Jerry O’Connell, Portia de Rossi and Eddie Izzard. The pilot was never brought to series.

“I won’t say we won’t do another version of The Munsters again,” NBC Chief Bob Greenblatt said in January 2013, and now, just about halfway through 2017, America’s favorite undead family returns to our television screens once more.

