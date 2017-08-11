LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s Springhill Entertainment to Produce HBO Sneaker Store Comedy

There’s nothing funny about spending thousands of dollars on a sneaker … or maybe there is. At least that’s what LeBron James and his agent, Maverick Carter intend to prove in a new, untitled half-hour, single-camera comedy show about the sneaker culture phenomenon, set to air on HBO.

The series is penned by Shawn Wines (High Maintenance) and Lemon Anderson (She’s Gotta Have It) and spins the tale of two besties who run a trendy sneaker shop outside of L.A., and the adventures that ensue between them and their zany employees.

No stranger to the sneaker world, James famously signed a lifetime partnership with Nike in late 2015, estimated to be worth more than $1 billion … or at least according to a hint Carter dropped in a 2016 interview with GQ. James and Maverick are also involved in several other entertainment projects under the Springhill brand, including Starz’s half-hour comedy, Survivor’s Remorse, and The Wall, a game show on NBC. Lest we forget, in 2011 the superstar NBA player released a cartoon series called “The Lebrons,” which is truly the gift that keeps on giving because even six years later, there’s not much else better than an animated Drake:

