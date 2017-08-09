David Letterman Hosted by Netflix in New Series

Like two mega-stars crashing in the nebulous unknown, two media giants are about to collide and the result could be catastrophically awesome. Today it was announced David Letterman, the longest-serving host in U.S. late-night TV, will bring his charismatic persona camera-side for a new series on Netflix, the world’s leading internet television network, (in case you needed reminding).



The original host of Late Night (NBC) and The Late Show (CBS) will star in an untitled, six-episode project, which features “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people,” and “in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor,” according to the release.

“Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

But beard or no beard, there’s no question Letterman is an icon. In his 33-year-long, late-night career, he hosted 6,028 episodes of Late Night and The Late Show, became one of the most-nominated individuals in Emmy Award history—52 nominations, 10 wins, claimed two Peabody Award wins, a Kenney Center Honor and in October, will receive the Mark Twain Prize.



“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” the decorated, veteran host said. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safetly.”

The series is set to premiere in 2018.

