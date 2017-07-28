Yesterday, word got out that Academy Awards Best Actor winner Mahershala Ali is set to star in True Detective Season 3. Today, we discovered that Jeff Bezos will not, as expected, be crowned richest man on the planet Earth following Amazon’s weak Q2 earnings report. And now, there’s even more happening in the strangely specific world of Amazon and fictional detectives: The video streaming mega-company hours ago set free into the YouTube ether a new trailer for Comrade Detective, the 1980s-era dark comedy starring Romanian actors Florin Piersic Jr. and Corneliu Ulici. Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will provide English voice overs atop the decades-old production, which has been digitally re-mastered for this release.

The series, once a runaway Romanian television hit of the late 20th century when VCRs were still very much a thing, is described as “a gritty, sleek buddy cop show that promoted Communist ideals and inspired a deep nationalism.” At least that’s the description we’re given beneath the video of the official trailer …

In addition to Tatum and Gordon-Levitt, other voice over cameos include: Jenny Slate, Chloë Sevigny, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, Oscar winners Kim Basinger, and Mahershala Ali, Tracey Letts, Bobby Cannavale, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Duplass, Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham and John Early.

So if you’ve ever wanted to live out the Leninist, one-party communism that ran rampant in The Socialist Republic of Romania or else experience a campy, cinematic car chase in 1983 Bucharest as articulated by Magic Mike, Jeff Bezos, SECOND-richest human currently walking this beautiful globe, is about to make those dreams come true.

