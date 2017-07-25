The Simpsons’ Matt Groening Masterminds New Netflix Series

Described as an “epic fantasy,” Disenchantment, the new animated series by The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening, is set to hit Netflix in two, 10-episode batches next year. As with Groening’s other cartoon triumphs, this one is aimed at adults and will feature his characteristic off-kilter humor, a mix of optimistic petulance and satire-infused social commentary.

Unlike the suburban dullness of The Simpsons’ Springfield or the ultramodern, 31st century setting for Futurama, Disenchantment takes place in Dreamland, a place the folks at Netflix call “a crumbling medieval kingdom.”(Visions of Man of La Mancha meets Monty Python and the Holy Grail abound.)



Main characters include a boozy, young princess called Bean, (voiced by Abbi Jacobson); a feisty elf friend, Elfo, (Nat Faxon); and Bean’s very own personal demon, Luci, (Eric Andre). The latter moniker isn’t lost on this writer—I see you, Lucifer—who still gives two enthusiastic thumbs up to Groening for the simple but effective naming of Bart Simpson, anagram and now American synonym for “brat.”

Anyway, in this quixotic journey, Netflix says viewers can expect the lopsided trio to bumble through episodes with ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and even the occasional human fool.



“Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex,” Groening describes. “And how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

