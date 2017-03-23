Iron Chef Gauntlet is Coming to Food Network April 16

To be honest, Iron Chef America always seemed more like a bad 80s Japanese action movie with zero gory fight scenes than it did a fiercely competitive cooking show but nevertheless, I’m pretty stoked for its Food Network return on April 16, 9 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by the incomparable Alton Brown, Iron Chef Gauntlet seeks to determine which of seven uber-famous culinary artists can fry zucchini and chop saffron the very best. Also, Stephanie Izard, famed food maestro of all things Chicago and goats, happens to be competing in this thing, so YES I SHALL BE WATCHING.

The six-episode primetime series will highlight seven culinarians fighting for iron-clad glory until one valiant Warrior of the Risotto with Lobster Foam remains, the sole victor among those proverbially slain by dull butter knife. Although, wait! This champion, after winning against six others of equally esteemed ilk, must first enter the “Gauntlet” – three rapid-succession battles, each against one famed Iron Chef: Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto or Michael Symon – before being declared an official Iron Chef so his/her marketing team can henceforth brand all restaurant promo items with, “As Seen On Iron Chef!”

“In the world of Iron Chef, competitive cooking goes beyond impeccable skills – these chefs view food as both fine art and vigorous sport,” said Didi O’Hearn, Senior Vice President Programming, Food Network and Cooking Channel.